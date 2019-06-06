Rangers Are Massive – League One Club Boss On Securing Friendly Against Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has expressed his delight after the U's confirmed a pre-season friendly with Rangers and admits his team jumped at the chance to play the Gers at Ibrox.



Rangers have confirmed they will play three pre-season friendlies next month, before they begin their Europa League qualification campaign and domestic season.











Steven Gerrard’s men will host League One side Oxford in the first game at Ibrox on 7th July, followed by French giants Marseille on 14th, before finishing their pre-season friendlies against Blackburn Rovers on 21st, next month.



And in the wake of the news confirming the pre-season tussle, Robinson has expressed his delight with the chance to begin the new season in a fantastic way.





The Oxford boss insists that Rangers are a massive club and admits his team jumped at the chance to play against the Gers at Ibrox during pre-season.







Robinson also stressed it will be an exciting game for the Oxford fans and feels it will be a decent outing, marking a great occasion for the club.



“What a fantastic way to start pre-season”, Robinson told Oxford United’s official website.





“Rangers are a massive club and Steven is doing an unbelievable job up there so when the opportunity came to go and test ourselves against such opposition we jumped at the chance.



“I would imagine it’s a game that will excite the Oxford fans and I am sure it will be a great occasion as well as a decent game.”



Oxford finished 12th in League One this season, after securing 60 points from their 46 games in the third-tier.

