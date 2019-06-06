Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard Swoop Now At Paperwork Stage

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are confident of announcing the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea soon, with the clubs sorting out the final paperwork after reaching an agreement, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



Hazard, who opted against renewing his contract with Chelsea this season, has been a target for Real Madrid over the last few seasons.









The Belgian expressed his desire to leave the club following Chelsea’s Europa League triumph over Arsenal last month, with Real Madrid still lurking around to snap him up this summer.



And Real Madrid are now confident of announcing the signing of Hazard in the coming days, after striking an agreement with Chelsea.





It is claimed that Chelsea have agreed to Real Madrid’s final offer for the player, after several rounds of negotiations between the parties.







As such, only the finer details are now pending with respect to the deal and both clubs are sorting out the final paperwork required to sanction the deal in the coming days.



Despite Chelsea demanding at least £100m to cash in on Hazard, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid have convinced them to lower the asking price.





The 28-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season.



Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Stamford Bridge after lifting six trophies in his seven years with the club.



Real Madrid have already announced deals for Eder Militao from FC Porto and Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the upcoming season.

