Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

06/06/2019 - 10:02 BST

Roma Continuing To Track West Ham United Star

 




Roma are continuing to keep a close eye on West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang, despite failing to secure a deal for the player in January.

The 27-year-old made 24 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League during Manuel Pellegrini’s debut season in charge at the London Stadium this term.  

 



However, Obiang’s long-term future at the club is far from certain, with the Hammers set to make further signings this summer to push for European qualification next season.

And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Roma have continued to keep an eye on Obiang, despite failing to secure a deal for the midfielder during the winter transfer window.
 


It is claimed the Giallorossi are eyeing rekindling their interest in Obiang this summer, as they aim to reinforce their midfield ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign.



As such, Roma could test West Ham’s resolve by launching an attempt to snare Obiang away from east London this summer.

The midfielder is no stranger to Serie A, after making his name in Italy by progressing through the ranks at Sampdoria.
 


He joined West Ham in the summer of 2015.

Obiang, who has represented Spain across various age groups, eventually shifted his allegiances to Equatorial Guinea and made his senior debut for the country last year.

The Hammers have locked Obiang down to a contract that expires only in 2022.   
 