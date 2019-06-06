XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 14:20 BST

Sheffield United Tipped For This Transfer Market Approach

 




Sheffield United are tipped to complete most of their transfer business domestically ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

The Blades clinched promotion to the English top flight for the first time since 2007, after finishing runners-up behind champions Norwich City in the Championship this term.  

 



Chris Wilder’s men finished their 2018/19 season with 89 points in the second-tier and will be eyeing avoiding a quick return back to the division through relegation next year.

As such, Sheffield United are expected to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, in their bid to maintain top flight status.
 


And according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Blades will likely carry out the majority of their transfer business domestically this summer.



It is claimed Sheffield United are unlikely to be very active in the European market to bolster their ranks this summer, as they have identified targets based within England.

Despite their interest in domestic players, there has yet to be any clear indication on their progress in the pursuit of potential targets.
 


Sheffield United have been linked with a swoop for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie in recent weeks, but they could face competition from Brighton.

Meanwhile, George Baldock has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, amidst interest from Scottish champions Celtic.   
 