Steven Davis Has Mentality To Handle Rangers Pressure – Former Northern Ireland Star

Former Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney believes that Steven Davis has the mentality needed to flourish in his second spell at Rangers.



The veteran midfielder was snapped up by the Gers for his second spell with the team, initially on loan in January; he then subsequently agreed a permanent switch to kick in this summer.











Having experience of winning silverware with Rangers, Feeney believes that Davis will know all about winning trophies and having him will be beneficial for the Gers.



“With what Davo had done before at Rangers it was a big one for the fans when they signed him from Southampton", Feeney was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.





“He has won leagues with Rangers, has that connection, knows what it takes to do well at the club and he also has great ability.







“Every game that Rangers play is a big one and Davo has the mentality and ability to cope with that.



“He also has energy and the ability to get on the ball and pick a pass and come up with crucial goals.





“Around the place he’s brilliant to have. People think he’s quiet but he’s a good boy in a dressing room and likes a laugh."



Reflecting on the time when he saw the signing being completed, the 38-year-old said that it was a no-brainer for the Glasgow giants to have gone for Davis.



“I remember when the potential move to Ibrox was being talked about and I thought it was a no-brainer for Rangers.”



Davis initially joined Rangers on loan in 2008, a move that was made permanent the following summer.



Now Davis is looking to make an impact under Steven Gerrard next season.

