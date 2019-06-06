XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/06/2019 - 14:10 BST

There Are Some Problems – Italian Agent On Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus Switch

 




Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito believes Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus has stalled because of the difficulties Chelsea are facing with regards to roping in suitable replacement.

Sarri navigated Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and won the Europa League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.  

 



But the Italian has reportedly told Chelsea that he wants to leave and Juventus are lying in wait to snap him up as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club after winning his fifth straight Serie A title.

Italian agent Morabito feels Sarri had long made the decision to leave Chelsea, even before the Europa League final, but admits there are now some issues in the negotiations.
 


Chelsea are claimed to be demanding compensation of €5.5m and the Italian agent believes the bigger problem for the Blues is finding a suitable replacement for the Italian.



Speaking to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Morabito said: “I think his choice to go to Juventus was made even before the Europa League final against Arsenal.

“But now there are some problems.
 


“Chelsea have not let him [leave yet] as they are yet to find a replacement of the same stature.”

Sarri’s representatives have held talks with Chelsea and the two parties are hopeful of reaching an amicable solution soon.   
 