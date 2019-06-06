XRegister
06/06/2019 - 13:52 BST

This Rangers Star Has Done Enough To Excite Steven Gerrard – Former Ger

 




Rangers academy coach Kevin Thomson feels Steven Davis showed enough during the last few weeks of the season to excite Steven Gerrard ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Davis, who joined Rangers on a six-month loan deal in January, completed a permanent switch to Ibrox on a one-year deal last month.

 



Despite taking a bit of time to hit the ground running in Glasgow after arriving for a second spell, Davis grew into his role in the first team towards the business end of the season.

The 34-year-old started during all but one Scottish Premiership game after Rangers’ defeat to Celtic in the Old Firm derby in March and earned the plaudits for his performances.
 


As such, Thomson feels the Northern Irishman has shown enough towards the end of the season to excite Gerrard ahead of the upcoming campaign.



The Gers coach also insisted that Davis continues to be a vital cog in midfield for the Gers and stressed the veteran midfielder can do any job from dictating play to breaking down opponents for the side.

“I am not saying the manager is going to build the team around him, but I definitely think what he saw in the last few weeks of the season would have excited him”, Thomson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“Davo is the cog in there, he keeps things ticking over, he looks after the ball and he manages the game.

“If he needs to, he can make that pass and go and force it and dictate the tempo of a game.

“That is a hard thing to do, especially at a club like Rangers.

"People think that here the tempo always has to be 100 mph, but at times the sting needs to be taken out of the game and you need that bit of composure.

“If you go away from home, it might be a bit blood and thunder and you need someone to put their foot on the ball and Davo can do that as well as anyone. He can do it all.”

Davis made 18 appearances in all competitions for Rangers during the recently concluded season.   
 