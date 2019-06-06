XRegister
06/06/2019 - 19:57 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Lock Highly-Rated Young Midfielder Down On New Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur have locked down highly-rated midfielder Jack Roles on a new contract. 

There had been question marks over Roles' future in north London, despite the 20-year-old featuring on a regular basis for Spurs' Under-23s in the Premier League 2. 

 



But Spurs have now signed Roles to a new contract, according to Football.London, meaning he will continue his association with the club.

Roles will now look to kick on with his development and is expected to be sent out on loan in order to clock up regular game time.
 


The midfielder will also be hoping to be given a place on Mauricio Pochettino's pre-season tour, as he bids to catch the eye of the Argentine tactician.



Roles made 29 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, appearing for the Under-23s and also in the UEFA Youth League.

He also got a taste of senior football by turning out in the EFL Trophy.
 


With an eye for goal from midfield, Roles scored eleven times this season.

 