06/06/2019 - 08:29 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Test Water For Germany International

 




Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs who have probed the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler this summer.

The 25-year-old has remained a key player for PSG this season but his future at the club is under the scanner during the summer transfer window.  

 



PSG are looking to sell players in order to raise funds and remain within the Financial Fair Play rules and Draxler is one of their stars they are prepared to sell.

The Germany international is aware that he is expendable but no concrete offers have landed on PSG’s table this summer for the player.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen have been testing the water to assess the possibility of signing the PSG attacking midfielder.



The 25-year-old remains a coveted player in his homeland Germany, where he made a name for himself at Wolfsburg before moving to PSG in January 2017.

Tottenham are also looking to strengthen their squad and are considering making a move for the German.
 


PSG want a fee of around €40m from Draxler’s departure in order to balance the books.   
 