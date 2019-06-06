Tottenham Yet To Offer Star New Contract, No Plans Despite Entering Last 12 Months

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have not yet offered Toby Alderweireld a new contract and do not at present have any plans to do so, according to Football.London.



The Belgium centre-back is entering the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.











He also has a release clause set at just £25m, meaning Tottenham could lose him and Spurs have been linked with identifying potential replacements.



Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen is one player who has been linked with being an Alderweireld replacement.





The club do appear to be planning for life without the Belgian as they have not offered him a new contract yet and there is little sign they are preparing to do so.







Alderweireld made a whopping 50 appearances across all competition for Tottenham this season.



However, he is due to turn 31 over the course of the next campaign and Spurs could be looking to inject youth into their backline.





Alderweireld played in all but one of Tottenham's Champions League games as they went all the way to the final in Madrid.



