XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2019 - 21:38 BST

Watford Contact 22-Year-Old’s Entourage Amid FC Porto Bid

 




Watford have made contact with the entourage of Rennes star James Lea-Siliki to assess whether the player can be taken to Vicarage Road this summer. 

FC Porto have been making the running for the 22-year-old's signature and, having slapped in a bid of €5m for his services, are looking to add him to the ranks at the Estadio do Dragao. 

 



Rennes, who have Lea-Siliki under contract until 2021, are also looking to keep him and have made him a contract renewal offer.

But now there is Premier League interest in the midfielder as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Watford have made contact with the player's entourage.
 


The Hornets want to take the pulse of the transfer chase and are working to understand what it would need to take him to England.



Lea-Siliki made 24 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and impressed.

It remains to be seen how much Watford might be willing to pay to snap up the 22-year-old and see off competition from Porto.
 


Lea-Siliki has been capped by France at Under-19 level.

 