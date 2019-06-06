West Ham United Identify Priority Position To Strengthen In Transfer Market

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have prioritised signing a deep-lying central midfielder during the summer transfer window despite interest in more attacking options, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers spent around £100m last summer and are prepared to spend again this year as well in order to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.











Manuel Pellegrini has identified areas of his squad that he wants to strengthen and there are suggestions that the club are considering adding more creativity to the group.



But the West Ham boss wants more depth in his midfield options and it has been claimed that strengthening that area of his team is a key goal for him.





As such, West Ham have identified bringing in a quality deep-lying central midfielder as one of their priorities for the summer.







West Ham have options such as Mark Noble and Declan Rice in their squad, but Pellegrini wants different kinds of qualities to pick from.



The Hammers also have an interest in Olympiacos attacking midfielder Kostas Fortounis and have been in talks to sign him.





West Ham director of football Mario Husillo wants him at the club, but the Hammers are yet to come up with a suitable offer.

