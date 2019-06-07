Celtic Prepare To Go Back In After David Turnbull Bid Fails, Barnsley Offer Also Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have had an offer for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull turned down, but are already preparing to go back in for the 19-year-old.



The Bhoys are keen to land Motherwell's standout performer from this season and have made a move to secure his services.











But Celtic's offer has been knocked back, according to STV, with Motherwell insisting it is not enough for a player they rate highly.



English side Barnsley also put in a proposal, which failed, and it is claimed of the two offers, one bid for Turnbull was £2m and one was set at over £1m.





Motherwell have insisted that they will not accept a package for Turnbull which falls below the £3m mark.







Celtic are now preparing to go back in for the midfielder as they seek to persuade Motherwell to sell.



But the Scottish champions will need to improve their offer for Turnbull if they are to succeed in taking him to Celtic Park this summer.





Turnbull came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level.

