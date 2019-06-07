Chelsea Talent Not Returning To Burton, Nigel Clough Confirms

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has confirmed that Chelsea youngster Bradley Collins will not return to the club next season after deciding to head elsewhere.



The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the League One club and was impressive for Burton, notching up a total of 31 league appearances and managing eleven clean sheets.











Clough was impressed with what he saw from the youngster and was keen on having him on a permanent basis for the 2019/20 season.



The player's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of June and Collins is now tipped for a move to a Championship club.





Clough, while speaking about his disappointment at having missed out on the signing, said that Collins' agent had promised his client would move to the Pirelli Stadium.







"Brad won't be signing for us – he is going elsewhere, which is bitterly disappointing", Clough was quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.



"We were quite a long way down the road with it, we thought we'd got him.





"His agent gave us his word that he'd be signing this week, but that hasn't materialised, so he's off elsewhere, and we move on looking for the next one.



"That starts immediately. It was ongoing anyway, because as much as we were hoping he would sign, until his name is on the contract, that's why we don't say anything – it's never done."



Clough now insists that Burton are focusing on other targets.



"We are moving on to the next ones on the list now, it's just finding the next one.



"There are plenty out there in that situation similar to Brad."



Burton Albion finished ninth in League One this season, missing out on a place in the playoffs by ten points.



It remains to be seen where Collins plays his football next term.

