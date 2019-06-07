Claim From France: Marseille Interest In Celtic Star Only At This Stage

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have yet to go beyond the step of an enquiry for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, as they weigh up a summer swoop for the Frenchman.



The Hoops are preparing to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, as they aim to continue their success in Scotland next season.











Neil Lennon could be open to the idea of offloading several players, in a bid to address the deficiencies within the squad during the summer transfer window.



Ntcham has emerged as a viable option to bring in cash, with the midfielder attracting interest from abroad in the form of FC Porto and Marseille.





The Portuguese giants were linked with a move for Ntcham in January, while the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille has added more heat in the chase for the player.







But according to French daily La Provence, Marseille have yet to go beyond the step of launching an enquiry for Ntcham, despite the talk of concrete interest from the Ligue 1 side.



While Marseille have looked at Ntcham, they have come nowhere near putting in a formal offer yet.





Celtic’s valuation of Ntcham falls between €15m to €17m and Marseille are focused on offloading players first.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Marseille are willing to pursue Ntcham in the summer transfer window, especially at Celtic's price point.



The Frenchman has a contract at Parkhead that expires only in 2022.

