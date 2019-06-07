Claim From Italy: Newcastle United Side Showing Most Concrete Interest In Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are the side showing the most concrete interest in Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana, it has been claimed in Italy.



Fofana, who spent time on the books at Manchester City before departing for Udinese in 2016, had been tipped to play for AC Milan next season.











But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the midfielder is only a distant idea for the Rossoneri and he has interest from England.



It is claimed that Newcastle have the most concrete interest in Fofana.





Magpies boss Rafael Benitez appears to have zeroed in on the 24-year-old as a potential addition to the ranks at St James' Park this summer.







Fofana, who is rated at €15m by Udinese, has also attracted interest from Spanish giants Sevilla.



And with takeover talk swirling around Newcastle, it is unclear which of the player's suitors will make the first move to take him from Udinese this summer.





Fofana, who is under contract at Udinese until the summer of 2022, made 31 appearances in Serie A for the club in the recently concluded season.

