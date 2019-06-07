Claim From Italy: President of Serie A Giants Angered Spurs Star and Agents With Age Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier and his representatives were unhappy with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ comments on his age, it has been claimed in Italy.



Trippier, who is due to turn 29 years old in September, had emerged as a transfer target for Napoli during the summer transfer window.











However, Napoli president De Laurentiis eventually came to the view that given his age, Trippier was not worth the outlay needed in terms of wages and transfer fee. The president said when asked about Trippier: "We have to think about that. In other positions, I prefer young people."



And according to Italian radio station Radio Crc's Si gonfia la rete, Trippier and his representatives were less than pleased by De Laurentiis' comments on his age.





However, despite the speculation linking Trippier with Napoli, it is claimed the Italian club never directly made an approach for the player.







But, Carlo Ancelotti remains an admirer of Trippier, who is rated highly by the Napoli boss.



Trippier though is also suggested to prefer to stay in England rather than head abroad.





Manchester United have also been mooted as a potential destination for Trippier in recent weeks.



As such, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils make an attempt to snare him away from north London during the close season.



Trippier has a contract with Spurs that runs until 2022.

