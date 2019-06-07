Claim From Spain: Real Madrid Cooling Interest In Christian Eriksen Due To Spurs Stance

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid's interest in Christian Eriksen is cooling due to Tottenham Hotspur's asking price, it has been claimed.



Eriksen is entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has been linked with a move away from the north London club this summer.











He said earlier this week that he feels the time has come for a new challenge, but also left the door open to signing a new deal at Spurs if he cannot secure a move away.



Real Madrid are keen on Eriksen but, according to Spanish daily Sport, their interest is now cooling.





The Bernabeu outfit had been hopeful of signing Eriksen for around the €75m mark.







But contacts between the two clubs have seen Spurs demand a fee of €120m to let Eriksen depart for Spain.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not willing to pay such a figure to sign Eriksen and as such, the club's interest in the midfielder is cooling.





Los Blancos also believe it is possible that Tottenham will be forced to lower their asking price as the summer ticks on and Eriksen does not sign a new deal.



They have also not ruled out waiting until next summer to grab him on a free transfer.



