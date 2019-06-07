Four Clubs Solid In Interest In Tottenham Star, In Touch With Player’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Kieran Trippier has solid interest from four non-Italian clubs, who have been in touch with his representatives, it has been claimed.



The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from north London this summer, amidst interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli.











Despite the talk of Napoli swooping in for Trippier, a deal does not appear set to happen as the Italians view the player as too expensive given his age.



As such, the door could be well open for Manchester United to act on their interest in Trippier, who has hinted he would like to remain in England.





According to Italian outlet Gonafia Le Rete, Trippier has solid interest from four clubs outside Italy.







It is claimed the Spurs full-back is a wanted man in the summer transfer window, with all the interested clubs in touch with his agents.



And although Spurs are under no inclination to cash in on Trippier, it is believed they would consider offers in the region of €40m for the player.





The north Londoners have locked Trippier down to a contract that runs until 2022.



He made 38 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

