X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/06/2019 - 13:54 BST

Galatasaray Moving For Departing Liverpool Striker After Positive Talks

 




Galatasaray are closing in on departing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, with coach Fatih Terim a big fan of the player. 

Sturridge will officially leave Liverpool at the end of the month after the Reds confirmed they would not be renewing his contract. 

 



The striker is now looking for his next challenge and it could come in the shape of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to Turkish broadcaster aSPOR, Galatasaray have held talks with Sturridge which have been described as positive, with the club ready to meet his financial demands.
 


The Turkish side's coach Terim believes that Sturridge can add the firepower he is looking for at the Turk Telekom Stadium.



On the table for Sturridge in Istanbul is a big-money three-year contract, with a substantial signing-on fee.

All eyes will be on whether Galatasaray can pull off a move to take Sturridge to Turkey, with the striker sure to have a number of options to choose from due to his free agent status.
 


Sturridge managed just four goals in 27 appearances for Liverpool over the course of the season and is due to turn 30 in September.

 