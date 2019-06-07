Getafe Calm As Transfer Speculation Swirls Around Arsenal and Everton Target Djene

Follow @insidefutbol





Getafe have received no firm offer for defender Djene, despite interest from Arsenal and Everton, and remain calm about the situation.



Djene has impressed with his performances in La Liga for Getafe and as a result has two Premier League clubs looking at him, in the shape of Arsenal and Everton.











Getafe are aware that the 27-year-old is in demand, but according to Spanish daily Marca, no proposal has yet arrived.



And it is claimed that Getafe are calm about the situation as president Angel Torres will not let the player go for less than his release clause.





As such, clubs interested in Djene will have to offer the €35m specified in his contract as his release clause amount.







The ball is in the court of Djene's suitors to come up with €35m if they want to take him from the Spanish side this summer.



Getafe swooped to snap up Djene from Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense in 2017 and he is established as a key man for the club.





Djene has been capped on 34 occasions at international level for Togo and is also capable of playing at right-back, in addition to his preferred slot in central defence.



