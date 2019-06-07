Lyon Working On Deal To Replace Tottenham Target Tanguy Ndombele

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon are working on securing a deal for Lille's Thiago Mendes, as they make plans to replace Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele.



Ndombele has been linked with a host of clubs over the course of the recently concluded season, owing to his consistent performances for Lyon.











The 22-year-old has not asked to leave Lyon during the summer transfer window, but the Ligue 1 outfit could be tempted to cash in on him, in their bid to bring in cash.



Tottenham have been termed as the front-runners in the chase for Ndombele in recent weeks, with the north Londoners keen on strengthening their ranks in midfield.





Although Spurs have yet to give any indication of meeting Lyon’s big asking price for Ndombele, they have continued to keep a close eye on his profile in France.







And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, in a sign the player may leave, Lyon are already working on securing a deal to replace Ndombele in the transfer window this summer.



It is claimed the Ligue 1 side are keen on signing Mendes from Lille, as they aim to prepare for the exit of Ndombele during the close season.





In addition to Mendes, Lyon also want to sign Youssouf Kone, who is considered the ideal replacement for Ferland Mendy, in their double raid on Lille.



The negotiations for the duo are currently under way between the clubs, with Lyon eyeing the deal for a fee in the region of €30m to €35m.



Meanwhile, Ndombele is locked down to a contract that runs until 2023 and Lyon could demand a fee ranging between €80m and €100m to let him go.

