Missing Out On Leeds United Move Blessing In Disguise Feels League One Star

Gavin Whyte believes not moving to Leeds United last summer was a blessing in disguise.



The Northern Ireland international was strongly linked with a switch to Elland Road when he was plying his trade at Belfast outfit Crusaders.











But Leeds did not push a swoop through and Whyte instead linked up with English League One side Oxford United, penning a three-year deal with the U's.



Whyte went on to enjoy a season of regular game time in League One and ended the campaign with 47 apppearances under his belt at Oxford.





For the 23-year-old, a move to Leeds was hugely tempting, not least to link up with international team-mate Stuart Dallas, but he feels in the end not going to Elland Road has worked to his benefit.







He told Belfast Live: "Last summer there was a lot of talk about interest from certain clubs and Leeds were one of the main ones mentioned.



"At that stage Leeds was where I wanted to go because everyone knows they are a massive club and I knew Stuart Dallas.





"It's easy to say now, but I know I made the right decision going to Oxford because I played a lot of games and I'm really enjoying it.



"If I'd signed for Leeds I probably would have played a lot of U23 games and I may not have progressed the way I have", Whyte added.



The winger has been linked with a move away from Oxford this summer on the back of his strong performances for the League One club, with Nottingham Forest mooted as keen on securing his services.



