06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/06/2019 - 14:47 BST

Missing Out On Leeds United Move Blessing In Disguise Feels League One Star

 




Gavin Whyte believes not moving to Leeds United last summer was a blessing in disguise. 

The Northern Ireland international was strongly linked with a switch to Elland Road when he was plying his trade at Belfast outfit Crusaders. 

 



But Leeds did not push a swoop through and Whyte instead linked up with English League One side Oxford United, penning a three-year deal with the U's.

Whyte went on to enjoy a season of regular game time in League One and ended the campaign with 47 apppearances under his belt at Oxford.
 


For the 23-year-old, a move to Leeds was hugely tempting, not least to link up with international team-mate Stuart Dallas, but he feels in the end not going to Elland Road has worked to his benefit.



He told Belfast Live: "Last summer there was a lot of talk about interest from certain clubs and Leeds were one of the main ones mentioned.

"At that stage Leeds was where I wanted to go because everyone knows they are a massive club and I knew Stuart Dallas.
 


"It's easy to say now, but I know I made the right decision going to Oxford because I played a lot of games and I'm really enjoying it.

"If I'd signed for Leeds I probably would have played a lot of U23 games and I may not have progressed the way I have", Whyte added.

The winger has been linked with a move away from Oxford this summer on the back of his strong performances for the League One club, with Nottingham Forest mooted as keen on securing his services.

 