07/06/2019 - 20:39 BST

Rangers Face Battle To Land Antwerp Full-Back

 




Rangers face a fight to convince Royal Antwerp to part ways with right-back Daniel Opare.

Steven Gerrard's side have been linked with a swoop for the powerful 28-year-old, with the Gers making sure they are ready in the event James Tavernier is sold. 

 



However, Opare is rated highly at Antwerp and only joined the Belgian side last summer from German Bundesliga outfit Augsburg.

And as such, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Antwerp are likely to fight hard to keep hold of him this summer.
 


Antwerp boss Laszlo Boloni is a firm fan of Opare and the veteran Romanian coach is tipped not to want to lose his defender.



The emphasis is likely to be on Rangers to present a proposal that the Belgian side cannot refuse.

Opare clocked a total of 24 appearances for Antwerp in the recently concluded season.
 


In addition to playing in Belgium and Germany, the well-travelled Opare has also turned out in Ghana, Tunisia, Spain, Portugal, France and Turkey.
 