06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/06/2019 - 11:17 BST

Rangers Locked In Talks With Representatives of Celtic Target, Discussions Continuing

 




Rangers are continuing to hold talks with Joe Aribo's representatives as they try to complete a deal to sign the midfielder, who has also been linked with rivals Celtic. 

Gers boss Steven Gerrard wants to make additions early in the summer transfer window and has zeroed in on Charlton Athletic star Aribo. 

 



The 22-year-old's contract at Charlton runs out this summer and he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Celtic, Aston Villa, Southampton and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers have been talking to Aribo's representatives and, according to STV, those talks are continuing.
 


The Gers are hugely keen to make sure they win the race for the midfielder and appear to have stolen a march on rivals Celtic.



It is unclear if Aribo has made Rangers his first choice this summer.

Charlton, who won promotion from League One to the Championship this season, have been keen to keep Aribo, but look to be fighting a losing battle.
 


He was snapped up by the Addicks from non-league outfit Staines Town in 2015 and made his debut in October 2016.

 