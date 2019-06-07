Rangers Will Have Better Pre-Season This Summer – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes pre-season will be better for the Gers this summer because Steven Gerrard will have learned for the better from last year.



The Gers finished the 2018/19 season as runners-up in the Scottish Premiership, as they ended nine points behind winners Celtic, who clinched a domestic treble.













Despite failing to prevent Celtic from winning a treble treble, Rangers will be buoyed by the progress they have made under Gerrard, since his appointment last summer.



As such, they will be confident heading into pre-season this summer, where they will play friendlies against Oxford United, Marseille and Blackburn Rovers, before they return to competitive football next month.





And ahead of their pre-season preparations, Johnstone believes Rangers will fare much better while gearing up under Gerrard this summer, owing to their experiences last year.







The Gers legend also stressed the importance of a solid pre-season to begin the new season on a high and feels Gerrard will have learned enough from last summer to make it a good experience this month.



“Steven needs to find out early on who has hit the ground running so that Rangers can progress through the rounds in Europe”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“And, of course, they will need to start really well in the Premiership and show that they mean business in the title race next season.



“There may well be closed door games within the schedule as well once the team are back from their training camp this month.



“It is no use having some players only getting half an hour here or there.



"You need 90 minute games and I wouldn’t be surprised to see games being played at the Hummel Training Centre or other fixtures being lined up as well.



“Steven will have learned a lot from his first pre-season and he will use that experience wisely this summer.”



Rangers have strengthened their squad with the additions of Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones ahead of the upcoming season, while Steven Davis has completed a permanent switch from Southampton.

