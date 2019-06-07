Rangers Won’t Call Time On Centre-Back Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish giants Rangers have not given up on signing Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson.



Steven Gerrard has identified Edmundson as someone he wants to bolster his defensive options following the return of Joe Worrall to Nottingham Forest after the end of his season-long loan.











But Oldham have been left far from impressed by Rangers' attempts so far and the Gers have seen two offers for the defender turned down.



However, according to STV, Rangers have not yet given up hope of landing Edmundson.





The Gers could go back in with a fresh proposal to attempt to turn Oldham's head and secure the centre-back's signature.







Edmundson came through the youth ranks at Oldham and made his mark in the first team following loan stints at non-league clubs Ramsbottom United, Alfreton Town and AFC Fylde.



He helped Oldham to a finish of 14th in England's League Two last term.





It remains to be seen for how long Rangers will chase Edmundson's signature before Gerrard turns his attention to other targets.



