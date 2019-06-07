Representatives of Arsenal and Everton Linked Adrien Rabiot Strongly Deny Claims Of New PSG Deal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Adrien Rabiot's camp have strongly denied having resumed talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract for the Everton and Arsenal linked midfielder.



The Frenchman is out of contract at the Parc des Princes this summer, but was frozen out of the first team in the second half of the campaign after refusing to sign a new deal.











His representatives have been in talks with a host of clubs across Europe to find their client a new home, with Everton and Arsenal having been linked with an interest in recent weeks.



Despite his expiring contract, Rabiot's future remains unclear and it was suggested he could stay at PSG on a fresh deal.





But, according to French broadcaster RTL France, Rabiot's camp have strongly denied suggestions they are in talks with PSG over a new contract.







Rabiot's future still appears to be away from the French champions, barring a dramatic turnaround in the coming weeks.



But there is still little clarity over where the 24-year-old will be playing his football next season.





He made just 20 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the recently concluded season.

