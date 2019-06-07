Tottenham Given Boost, Wolves Handed Blow, As Napoli Star Sets Key Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost if they want to chase Wolves target Amadou Diawara this summer as the player wants to join a club with Champions League football to offer.



The 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Naples and has failed to win over coach Carlo Ancelotti, something which saw his playing time restricted this season.











Diawara made just 13 appearances in Serie A over the course of the campaign and is open to moving elsewhere if Napoli agree to sell him; he has been linked with Tottenham and Wolves from the Premier League.



Napoli, who are prepared to cash in on the player, have already been linked with offering him to Valencia as part of a deal that would allow them to swoop in for Rodrigo at a reduced price.





It is unclear if Valencia want Diawara, but the player, in a potential boost for Tottenham but blow for Wolves, wants Champions League football.







According to Italian daily the Corriere del Mezzogirono, Diawara will prioritise a move to a club that can offer him the chance to play in the Champions League.



It is also claimed that Tottenham could choose to open negoitiations with Napoli for Diawara's signature this summer.





The Guinean is under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2021.



He could add to his three caps at senior level for Guinea, during the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

