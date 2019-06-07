We Didn’t Deserve Promotion, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes Leeds United did not deserve promotion from the Championship based on their form at the business end of the season.



Leeds sat top of the Championship table as 2019 dawned and looked strong bets to clinch automatic promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.











But the Whites' form faltered and they dropped points, something which eventually saw both Norwich City and Sheffield United secure the top two spots.



Leeds then self-destructed in the playoffs as they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Derby County, despite having won the first leg at Pride Park.





Peacock-Farrell admits the end of the season hurt him, but the Leeds goalkeeper feels that his side just did not deserve promotion based on their form.







"It was a real shame how it ended", he was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.



"You don’t get out the league unless you deserve it and at the end of the day the performances in the last 15 games, we didn’t deserve promotion.





"It hits home hard and I couldn’t watch football after that finished.



"I didn’t want to watch anything", Peacock-Farrell added.



There are question marks over Peacock-Farrell's future at Leeds as he is heading into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.



