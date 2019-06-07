West Ham In Transfer Tussle For Arsenal Linked Star, Bid In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are involved in a transfer tussle with Sevilla for Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan, who has been linked with Arsenal.



The Hammers are actively trying to strengthen Manuel Pellegrini's squad and their eyes have been drawn to Eibar star Jordan.











The 24-year-old, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract, has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, Villarreal and Valencia.



But, according to Spanish daily Marca, West Ham and Sevilla are leading the chase for his signature.





Jordan has a release clause set at €15m in his contract at Eibar, but the Spanish side are willing to negotiate a lower sale price.







It is claimed that both West Ham and Sevilla have presented offers for Jordan, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will join them.



Espanyol are entitled to 20 per cent of the transfer fee and Jordan is not expected to be sold for below the €10m mark.





The central midfielder played in all but two of Eibar's 38 La Liga games last season as the side finished in a comfortable 12th.



Jordan has clocked 83 appearances in La Liga in total.

