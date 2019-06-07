XRegister
07/06/2019 - 13:27 BST

Would Be Great – West Brom Legend Welcomes Links With Two Managerial Candidates

 




West Brom legend Ally Robertson has admitted he would welcome either Slaven Bilic or Chris Hughton as the next manager at the Hawthorns this summer.

The Baggies are on the lookout for a new manager, after missing out on promotion to the Premier League during the recently concluded season.  

 



Despite being termed serious contenders to win promotion this year, West Brom missed out in the playoffs, where they lost eventual winners Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

And ahead of their upcoming season in the Championship, the search for a new manager continues to go on, with several names shortlisted for the role.
 


Bilic, who was previously at West Ham, has already held talks with West Brom, while Hughton, who was sacked by Brighton at the end of the season, is also a candidate for the job.



And Robertson has admitted he would welcome either of the two well-experienced managers to take the helm at the Hawthorns, as West Brom aim to push for another shot at promotion.

The Baggies legend also added he would prefer Bilic or Hughton instead of someone from the third or fourth division, as the job at the Hawthorns requires a lot of rebuilding.
 


“Those two would be great for us”, Robertson was quoted as saying by the Express & Star.

“I would rather have them than someone from the third and fourth division that’s coming up.

“We need to appoint someone capable of completing a rebuild, and whoever it is, we’ve got to back 100 per cent.

“At the end of the day it’s got to be what Albion are willing to pay for.”

West Brom will face Scunthorpe United, Rotherham United and Bournemouth as part of their pre-season preparations next month.   
 