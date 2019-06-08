XRegister
08/06/2019 - 12:29 BST

Barcelona Star Admits Speaking With Man Utd Target Matthijs de Ligt About Future

 




Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has indicated that he has tried selling a move to the Nou Camp to Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old centre-back is the most sought after young defender in world football at the moment, but he has been insistent that he is yet to make a decision.  
 



Barcelona have made their offer but their terms are reported to be below the amount De Ligt could earn at Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich were also interested but they are said to have backed off from the chase and are no longer trying to sign the Dutchman this summer.
 


Barcelona are still hopeful and Cillessen conceded that he has spoken to De Ligt about his future, but insisted that it is up to the player to make the right decision.



The 30-year-old goalkeeper also indicated that he spoke about the virtues of joining Barcelona with the 19-year-old.

Cillessen told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo when asked whether he spoke to De Ligt about his future: “I sat down with him to talk about all the options but I did the same with Frenkie [de Jong].
 


“I told him that the decision belongs to him.

“Matthijs is a good boy and he knows what he has to do.

"I talked to him but also told him that I cannot make the decision for him.

“He knows what he has to do.

“I can only talk about the good things about Barcelona because they are a great club and I have great feelings for them.”

De Ligt is unlikely to make a decision until after the UEFA Nations’ League final.   
 