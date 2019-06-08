Bayern Munich Could Play Waiting Game For Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are prepared to wait until next summer for Liverpool linked striker Timo Werner and then snap him up on a free transfer.



Werner has a year left on his contract with RB Leipzig and has agent already has an agreement in place for him to join Bayern Munich this summer.











Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the striker, but he has been tipped to be to on his way to Bavaria during the ongoing transfer window.



However, Bayern Munich are yet to open talks with RB Leipzig over his transfer and for the moment there is a lull in the transfer saga involving Werner and the two clubs.





According to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich would not mind waiting until next year to sign Werner, when he will be available on a free transfer.







RB Leipzig are desperate to avoid that situation and are working on all options, including offering the striker a new deal this summer.



Werner is keen to join Bayern Munich but would be prepared to stay at RB Leipzig next season.





The German champions do not want to spend big on a player who will be out of contract next summer, but RB Leipzig are also not keen to lose one of their top players for pittance.

