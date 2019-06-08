XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2019 - 15:29 BST

Bayern Munich Could Play Waiting Game For Liverpool Linked Timo Werner

 




Bayern Munich are prepared to wait until next summer for Liverpool linked striker Timo Werner and then snap him up on a free transfer.

Werner has a year left on his contract with RB Leipzig and has agent already has an agreement in place for him to join Bayern Munich this summer.  

 



Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the striker, but he has been tipped to be to on his way to Bavaria during the ongoing transfer window.

However, Bayern Munich are yet to open talks with RB Leipzig over his transfer and for the moment there is a lull in the transfer saga involving Werner and the two clubs.
 


According to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich would not mind waiting until next year to sign Werner, when he will be available on a free transfer.



RB Leipzig are desperate to avoid that situation and are working on all options, including offering the striker a new deal this summer.

Werner is keen to join Bayern Munich but would be prepared to stay at RB Leipzig next season.
 


The German champions do not want to spend big on a player who will be out of contract next summer, but RB Leipzig are also not keen to lose one of their top players for pittance.   
 