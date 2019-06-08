Champions League Defeat Has Left Me Hungrier – Tottenham Star On Summer Tournament

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Wanyama has admitted he is hungrier for success at the Africa Cup of Nations due to Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final defeat.



The midfielder was an unused substitute in Madrid as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup.











Wanyama has no time to dwell on the result however as he is in Africa Cup of Nations action with Kenya this summer, with the tournament being hosted by Egypt.



And the disappointment in Madrid has sent Wanyama hurtling into the continental competition with an extra element of hunger.





"Yes, I lost with my team, it's unfortunate. It was not easy to digest", the Spurs star told Football365.fr.







"But I have taken the shock and now I am fully focused on the CAN.



"And you are right, I work harder because there is this frustration from the Champions League", he added.





Kenya have been drawn in a group with Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal, with Wanyama making no bones about just how tough it will be to qualify.



"It is a very difficulg group, very dangerous", he said.



"We are well aware of this and we will not underestimate any of our opponents."



Wanyama has so far picked up 52 caps for Kenya and scored for the country in qualifying for this year's edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



