Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Elseid Hysaj Coy On Future

Chelsea and Manchester United linked defender Elseid Hysaj has remained coy on his future at Napoli amidst speculation of a transfer.



The right-back has two years left to run on his deal with Napoli but has been widely linked with a move away from the San Paolo during the summer transfer window.











The Albanian’s agent was in talks with Napoli over a new deal but a consensus was not found and he is tipped to be sold ahead of the start of next season.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be keen on getting their hands on the Serie A full-back this summer.





But the player himself has remained non-committal on his future and insisted that he is only thinking about his responsibility with the national team and the holidays after the games.







Hysaj was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Napoli: “I have a two-year contract with Napoli.



“For now, I am thinking about the national team.





“And after the commitments with Albania, it will be time for the holidays.”



Chelsea have lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their transfer ban, but have not requested it be frozen at present.



As things stand Chelsea will not be able to sign players this summer.

