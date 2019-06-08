XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2019 - 16:52 BST

Departing Tottenham Hotspur Star Picks Out Coach For Praise

 




Michel Vorm has thanked Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez for everything, insisting that it has been a pleasure working with him.

The 35-year-old is leaving Tottenham at the end of the month when his contract officially expires.

 



He had joined the club in 2014 from Swansea City, but largely played second fiddle to number one Hugo Lloris and notched up 47 appearances for the Lilywhites, managing 17 clean sheets.

The 35-year-old in his farewell massage to Tottenham insists he is delighted to have been able to be at the club as they have grown and improved in recent years.
 


A special note of thanks was given to his goalkeeping coach Jimenez, who he says was a pleasure to work with.



"I’m so proud to have been part of this club and seen it grow. There is so much more to come, the sky is the limit", Vorm wrote on Twitter.

"Special thanks to Toni Jimenez, the goalkeeper coach thanks for everything. Been a real pleasure to work with you."
 


Set to be a free agent at the start of next month, all eyes will be on where Vorm ends up next as he bids to continue his career.

The shot-stopper also counts FC Utrecht, Den Bosch and Swansea City amongst his former clubs.
 