Departing Tottenham Hotspur Star Picks Out Coach For Praise

Michel Vorm has thanked Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez for everything, insisting that it has been a pleasure working with him.



The 35-year-old is leaving Tottenham at the end of the month when his contract officially expires.











He had joined the club in 2014 from Swansea City, but largely played second fiddle to number one Hugo Lloris and notched up 47 appearances for the Lilywhites, managing 17 clean sheets.



The 35-year-old in his farewell massage to Tottenham insists he is delighted to have been able to be at the club as they have grown and improved in recent years.



I’m so proud to have been part of this club and seen it grow. There is so much more to come, the sky is the limit. Special thanks to Toni Jimenez, the goalkeeper coach thanks for everything. Been a real pleasure to work with you 🙏🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bPsn6nmib3 — Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) June 7, 2019



A special note of thanks was given to his goalkeeping coach Jimenez, who he says was a pleasure to work with.







