Everton Star’s Agent Comments On Transfer Speculation

Yerry Mina's agent and uncle Jair Mina has reassured Everton that the Colombia defender is going nowhere, despite speculation of a move to Fenerbahce.



The former Barcelona centre-back has been linked with a switch to Fenerbahce, something which would mean calling time on his Everton spell after just a year.











But the player's uncle, who also acts as his agent, insists there is no doubt over where Mina will be playing his football when the new season rolls around.



Jair explained to Turkish broadcaster aSPOR: "Yerry Mina will certainly not leave Everton.





"This type of transfer news is purely gossip", he stressed.







"Mina owes Everton and has to prove himself. He will not leave Everton."



The 24-year-old centre-back made only 13 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season, with injury striking at both the start and the end of the campaign.





Mina, who has another four years left to run on his long term contract at Goodison Park, will be looking to stay injury free and justify the fee Everton paid for his services when he steps out in a blue shirt next season.

