XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2019 - 12:20 BST

I Remain Detached – Napoli Supremo Unmoved By Maurizio Sarri’s Impending Juventus Switch

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that has remained ambivalent about Juventus being close to getting their hands on former Azzurri coach Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea negotiated a complicated release with Napoli and De Laurentiis to buy Sarri out of a contract last year, but a season down the line, the Italian is set to move again.

 



Sarri has informed Chelsea that he wants to return to Italy with Juventus and the Europa League-winning manager is expected to be granted his release from the club at the start of next week.

His move to Juventus is likely to create some ripples at Napoli and some of their players have already stated that it will hurt to see Sarri coaching the Italian champions.
 


However, De Laurentiis insisted that he has remained aloof from the whole saga and indicated that Sarri is responsible for his own actions despite Napoli’s feelings towards him.



“I have remained detached from that affair”, the Napoli supremo told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport when asked about Sarri’s impending move to Juventus.

“I think that once someone is 18, it is the age where the majority allows everyone to take responsibility for their actions.
 


“That’s all.”

Fali Ramadani, who is representing Sarri, is likely to meet Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia today in Monaco to sort out the paperwork for the Italian’s release.   
 