I Remain Detached – Napoli Supremo Unmoved By Maurizio Sarri’s Impending Juventus Switch

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that has remained ambivalent about Juventus being close to getting their hands on former Azzurri coach Maurizio Sarri.



Chelsea negotiated a complicated release with Napoli and De Laurentiis to buy Sarri out of a contract last year, but a season down the line, the Italian is set to move again.











Sarri has informed Chelsea that he wants to return to Italy with Juventus and the Europa League-winning manager is expected to be granted his release from the club at the start of next week.



His move to Juventus is likely to create some ripples at Napoli and some of their players have already stated that it will hurt to see Sarri coaching the Italian champions.





However, De Laurentiis insisted that he has remained aloof from the whole saga and indicated that Sarri is responsible for his own actions despite Napoli’s feelings towards him.







“I have remained detached from that affair”, the Napoli supremo told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport when asked about Sarri’s impending move to Juventus.



“I think that once someone is 18, it is the age where the majority allows everyone to take responsibility for their actions.





“That’s all.”



Fali Ramadani, who is representing Sarri, is likely to meet Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia today in Monaco to sort out the paperwork for the Italian’s release.

