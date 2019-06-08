Jurgen Klopp Perfect As Germany Coach – Jurgen Klinsmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klinsmann believes that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect successor to Joachim Low as Germany boss.



Klopp has just led Liverpool to glory in the Champions League, while the Reds also pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title chase, and there is little suggestion he is ready to quit Anfield just yet; Liverpool's owners are plotting a new contract for Klopp.











Klinsmann does not want to see Low leave any time soon and does feel Klopp will still be at Liverpool for a few more years to come, but the Germany legend sees the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach as the perfect person to come next.



"First, I hope that Jogi carries on", Klinsmann said on TV channel RTL before Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus.





"But of course, Klopp is someone you can well imagine [as Germany coach], when Jogi gets tired of the office.







"He [Klopp] will certainly go on with Liverpool for a few more years.



"[It is] mega, mega, mega, to win the Champions League and he fits in perfectly with Liverpool", Klinsmann added, saluting the Reds' success in Madrid.





Low, 59, has been in charge of Germany since succeeding Klinsmann in 2006.



He led Germany to the World Cup in 2014, along with to the final of Euro 2008.



In total, Low has taken charge of a whopping 174 games as Germany boss since he took over.



