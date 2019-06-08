Juventus Preparing Push For Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus will soon open negotiations with Brescia to secure the signature of Liverpool linked midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.



The 18-year-old midfielder broke into the Italy squad recently on the back of his performances in Serie B with Brescia, where he led them to promotion to Serie A.











The teenager is one of the most coveted young players in Italy with almost all the top Italian clubs wanting to sign him during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Roma have been on the ones who have held talks with Brescia for Tonali and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Liverpool believed to be interested.





Juventus have long held an interest in the young midfielder and, according to Italian daily La Stampa, they are likely to open talks with Brescia for the youngster soon.







The Italian champions are currently trying to secure a deal to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and also have an interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.



But Tonali has been a long term target and the club have not taken their eyes off him.





The Bianconeri are expected to get to work soon to sign Tonali from Brescia this summer.

