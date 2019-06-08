XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/06/2019 - 15:39 BST

Lazio Could Move For Another Newcastle Linked Attacker If Wesley Deal Cannot Be Done

 




Lazio could move on from Club Brugge striker Wesley to a backup option in the shape of Newcastle United linked Jan Hurtado.

The Rome giants have been keen to land Wesley, but are struggling to reach an agreement with Club Brugge; the Brazilian has also been linked with Newcastle. 

 



Lazio do have a backup option in place, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, and it is Gimnasia La Plata striker Hurtado.

Sporting director Igli Tare has been tracking Hurtado for some time and is impressed with what he has seen from the hitman.
 


It has been suggested in South America that Lazio could put €8.6m on the table for the young Venezuelan.



But Lazio are not alone in their admiration of the 19-year-old who, in addition to Newcastle, has also popped onto the transfer radar of AC Milan, Sampdoria, Atalanta and Marseille.

It is unclear how long Lazio might persist with a deal for Wesley before turning their full attention towards Hurtado.
 


But the Italian giants have another option they are impressed with and ready to move for.
 