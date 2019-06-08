Manchester United Holding Off Pushing For Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are hesitant to go all the way for Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes as they are yet to take a definitive call on Paul Pogba’s future at the club.



Following a terrific season at Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.











Manchester City have been interested in him, but made it clear that they will not pay more than €55m, which is below the €70m asking price Sporting Lisbon have set for Fernandes.



Manchester United have also been keen on him and have been in talks the player’s representatives but they are yet to close out an agreement.





And according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, their hesitation in putting all their chips on their table for the midfielder is down to the fact they have not taken a call on Pogba’s future.







Pogba is keen to leave and have Real Madrid and Juventus wanting him but Manchester United are yet to decide whether to cash in on the club’s most expensive recruit.



With the Frenchman still at the club, Manchester United are unsure about bringing in one more forward-thinking midfielder such as Fernandes despite their interest in him.





Tottenham are currently pushing to land the Sporting Lisbon star and want him as a replacement to Christian Eriksen, who has said that he is considering leaving the club.

