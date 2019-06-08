My Agent Is Responsible – Manchester United Linked Jasper Cillessen On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has insisted that he is not sure where his future lies at the moment.



Cillessen has been a bit part player at Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax in 2016 and has made just 32 appearances over the last three seasons.













The 30-year-old Dutchman is not happy to continue as the number two goalkeeper to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and is prepared to leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window.



With David de Gea’s future at Manchester United under consideration, Cillessen has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the start of next season.





However, the Dutchman conceded that he does not know where he is going to be playing his football in the coming months.







He has left his agent to sort out his future and he is just concentrating on the Netherlands’ Nations League Campaign.



“At the moment I don’t know what is going to happen”, Cillessen told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo when asked about his future.





“After the tournament, I will go on holiday with my family and we will see what happens.



“I don’t know, my agent is responsible for everything.



“I now have my eyes on the national team.”



Cillessen has two years left to run on his deal with Barcelona.

