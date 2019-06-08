Not Thought About It – Swansea City Star Unsure On Liberty Stadium Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Joel Asoro has admitted he is yet to think about whether or not he will stay at Swansea City.



The Sweden Under-21 winger joined the Swans last summer, snubbing interest from Tottenham Hotspur as he prioritised playing time over a glamour move to the Premier League.











But Asoro did not see the minutes on the pitch he wanted at the Liberty Stadium, starting four of Swansea's first five league games, but then dropping out of the picture and picking up the majority of his 14 Championship outings from the bench.



He admits he does not know why he fell out of favour, but was willing to accept now former manager Graham Potter's decision.





"It was a little injury related, but then I do not know the reasons why I did not play", he was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.







"Then you understand that others do well too. You have to accept the coach's decision.



"I had plans, but that is life. You can't always go up. Sometimes you have to take two steps backwards to go three steps forward", Asoro added.





The Swedish contingent at Swansea has dropped this summer with the departures of Martin Olsson and Adnan Maric.



And Asoro is unable to guarantee whether he will still be at the Championship side beyond the summer transfer window.



"I haven't thought about anything", he said when asked about if he will stay at the Liberty Stadium.



"[I’ve] just come home to Sweden, trained hard, so for my part I haven't thought about football in England at all."



Swansea have Asoro signed up on a contract which has another three years to run.

