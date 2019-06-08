XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/06/2019 - 19:40 BST

Playing At Ibrox Is Just Something Else – Rangers Leave Impression On Premier League Talent

 




Playing against Rangers at Ibrox has left a lasting impression on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anders Dreyer, who has admitted it was a "cool" experience to line up in front of 50,000 at the home of the Gers.

The youngster from Denmark spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland with St Mirren, notching up eleven appearances for the Buddies as they survived for another season of Scottish Premiership football.  

 



Dreyer sat on the bench at Aberdeen, though he did get game time at Hearts. But it is his side's trip to Rangers in February that made a big impression, with St Mirren losing 4-0 as Gers fans packed out Ibrox.

The winger believes that going out on loan provided him with the experiences he was looking for, while playing at Ibrox left him hungry for more.
 


"I played at some cool places and got some good experience. That is why I went out on loan, to get out, experience it, try to be where it's fun", Dreyer told Tipsbladet.



"There were a lot more fans at Rangers [than we get in Denmark]. I think there was 50,000, so it is clearly something different.

"You want to play every weekend in front of so many fans, it does that to you.
 


"It is the type of feeling you have because it is so cool."

The Denmark Under-21 star is in action at the European Under-21 Championship this summer and he will then head back to Brighton in a bid to impress the club's new boss Graham Potter.

Brighton could look to loan Dreyer out again, but if so, the winger does not want it to be back in Denmark.

"I'd rather stay abroad", he admitted.

"I like being abroad, so [I would rather] not [return to Denmark] just now."

 