Serie A Side Want Chelsea To Renegotiate Purchase Price In Loan Deal Down

Atalanta have been trying to convince Chelsea to accept a lower fee compared to the purchase option they agreed last summer.



Pasalic joined the Italian club last year on a season long deal from Chelsea, with Atalanta securing a purchase option set at €15m.











The midfielder has been a regular for the club this season, scoring eight goals in 42 appearances and the Atalanta are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.



But it has been claimed that they are not too keen on paying the €15m they agreed with Chelsea as the purchase option for Pasalic this summer.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Atalanta have been in talks with Chelsea for the permanent move of the Croatian and are looking to pay a lower fee.







The Italian club are trying hard to convince the west London club to re-negotiate the transfer fee and accept a figure lower than the €15m the two clubs agreed on last year.



Pasalic wants to continue at Atalanta and is waiting for the two clubs to sort out the agreement.





The Croatian joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014 and is close to leaving the club on a permanent deal without making a single appearance for the Blues at any level.

