Spanish Side Boosted As Norwich Promotion Leads To Cash Influx

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish side Getafe have banked €5m due to Emi Buendia winning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City this season.



Getafe sold Emi to the Canaries last summer, with the 22-year-old Argentine keen to fulfil his dream of playing in England.











Emi has enjoyed big success at Carrow Road and will be playing Premier League football next season, something which has given Getafe a financial boost.



According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Norwich winning promotion means that Getafe will bank €5m from Emi's sale.





The influx of funds is a big boost for Getafe and club president Angel Torres could use the cash to pay the final transfer fee due for Nemanja Maksimovic.







Emi, who made senior 37 appearances during his time on the books at Getafe, turned out in 38 of Norwich's 46 Championship games last term.



The attacking midfielder chipped in with eight goals and 12 assists as he caught the eye in the second tier.





Norwich have Emi under contract until 2022 and he will now be bidding to make his mark in the Premier League with the club.

