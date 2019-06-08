XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2019 - 14:07 BST

Spanish Side Boosted As Norwich Promotion Leads To Cash Influx

 




Spanish side Getafe have banked €5m due to Emi Buendia winning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City this season.

Getafe sold Emi to the Canaries last summer, with the 22-year-old Argentine keen to fulfil his dream of playing in England. 

 



Emi has enjoyed big success at Carrow Road and will be playing Premier League football next season, something which has given Getafe a financial boost.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Norwich winning promotion means that Getafe will bank €5m from Emi's sale.
 


The influx of funds is a big boost for Getafe and club president Angel Torres could use the cash to pay the final transfer fee due for Nemanja Maksimovic.



Emi, who made senior 37 appearances during his time on the books at Getafe, turned out in 38 of Norwich's 46 Championship games last term.

The attacking midfielder chipped in with eight goals and 12 assists as he caught the eye in the second tier.
 


Norwich have Emi under contract until 2022 and he will now be bidding to make his mark in the Premier League with the club.
 