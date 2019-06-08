XRegister
08/06/2019 - 21:50 BST

Swedish Side Plan For Life Without Leeds United Target By Targeting Everton Star

 




Ostersunds FK are making plans in the event that Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target Hosam Aiesh leaves this summer by targeting an Everton striker.

Aiesh is attracting serious interest from England and scouts have been on hand to take in his recent performances at the Jamtkraft Arena. 

 



And Ostersunds appear to be aware that Aiesh could be on the move in the coming weeks as they have zeroed in on a replacement.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Ostersunds are interested in Everton Under-23 striker Bassala Sambou.
 


Ostersunds are hoping to tie up Sambou as they prepare for life without Aiesh and rate the 21-year-old highly.



Sambou is a product of Coventry City's youth set-up and switched to Everton on a three-year deal in the summer of 2016.

Ostersunds have long been aware of Sambou and his expiring contract at Goodison Park.
 


The striker has been offered a new deal with the Toffees, but may be tempted by the prospect of regular game time in the Swedish top flight with Ostersunds.

The Swedish outfit are looking to earn at least €2m if Aiesh is sold this summer.

 