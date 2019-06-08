XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2019 - 15:50 BST

Top Guy, Go Smash It Up – Rangers Star Issues Message To Departing Team-mate

 




Rangers captain James Tavernier has told Lee Hodson to "smash it up" after he sealed a move to Gillingham and saluted his now former team-mate.

Full-back Hodson was out of favour at Ibrox and spent time on loan at St Mirren this season as his contract at Ibrox ticked down. 

 



Hodson has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Gillingham, where he will play under fierce Celtic fan and former Leeds United boss Steve Evans.

Tavernier has now wished Hodson all the best at Gillingham and wrote on social media: "Top guy and a great team-mate.
 


"All the best down there Lee Hodson! Go smash it up bro", Tavernier added.



Hodson departed Rangers having managed 27 appearances for the Glasgow giants over the course of three years.

He was on loan at St Mirren for the recently concluded season and made 23 appearances for the Buddies as they survived for another year in the Scottish Premiership.
 


Hodson, who also counts Watford, Brentford, MK Dons and Kilmarnock amongst his former clubs, will now look to get his career back on track south of the border.

 