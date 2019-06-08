Top Guy, Go Smash It Up – Rangers Star Issues Message To Departing Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier has told Lee Hodson to "smash it up" after he sealed a move to Gillingham and saluted his now former team-mate.



Full-back Hodson was out of favour at Ibrox and spent time on loan at St Mirren this season as his contract at Ibrox ticked down.











Hodson has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Gillingham, where he will play under fierce Celtic fan and former Leeds United boss Steve Evans.



Tavernier has now wished Hodson all the best at Gillingham and wrote on social media: "Top guy and a great team-mate.





"All the best down there Lee Hodson! Go smash it up bro", Tavernier added.







Hodson departed Rangers having managed 27 appearances for the Glasgow giants over the course of three years.



He was on loan at St Mirren for the recently concluded season and made 23 appearances for the Buddies as they survived for another year in the Scottish Premiership.





Hodson, who also counts Watford, Brentford, MK Dons and Kilmarnock amongst his former clubs, will now look to get his career back on track south of the border.



